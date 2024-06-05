100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith Recalls Emotional First Day With Martin Lawrence On ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’

Recently, Will Smith discussed how emotional the first day of filming was with Martin Lawrence for their new movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Smith said, “You know, we’re producing and starring and

that’s a little extra burden, right? So, you know, on the first day we’re running around and uh, Martin just stopped. “He continued, “He said, ‘Hey, hey, hold on, hold on.’

I said, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he just looked, he said, ‘I love you brother.’ And I was like, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah. All love brother, all love.’

I’m ‘No, no, no, no, no, no.’ He said, ‘You know, I love you, brother. ‘”He added, “But I was like, you know, ‘I love you too, man.’ And he just hugged me and he said, ‘We gonna have fun making this

movie.’ It’s like, we not rushing through this one. You know? And it was like, he just set the tone.”