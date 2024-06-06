Listen Live
Martin Lawrence: Turned Down ‘Rush Hour’

Published on June 6, 2024

Martin Lawrence shared that he turned down the opportunity to star with Jackie Chan in “Rush Hour.”
He was asked about this while chatting with Jimmy Fallon.
But he said, “I was happy for Chris. That’s what it was supposed to be. Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan – and they brought a beautiful franchise with ‘Rush Hour.’”
  • Would you have liked to see Martin in that role?
  • Why or why not?

