Cincinnati: Skyline Chili Testing Out Breakfast Menu

Skyline Chili in Anderson Township, Ohio, is testing out a new breakfast menu by opening four hours early from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Customers can now enjoy unique breakfast options at this Queen City favorite.
This move marks a departure from the traditional lunch and dinner offerings that Skyline Chili is known for.
Visit the restaurant during these early hours to try out their breakfast selections. Via:WCPO
