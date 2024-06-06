Listen Live
Cincinnati: Skyline Chili Testing Out Breakfast Menu

Published on June 6, 2024

Skyline Chili in Anderson Township, Ohio, is testing out a new breakfast menu by opening four hours early from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Customers can now enjoy unique breakfast options at this Queen City favorite.

This move marks a departure from the traditional lunch and dinner offerings that Skyline Chili is known for.

Visit the restaurant during these early hours to try out their breakfast selections. Via:WCPO

