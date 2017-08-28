National
Joel Osteen Offers Prayers for Harvey Victims, But Keeps His Megachurch Closed

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 8 hours ago
Lakewood Church in Houston

Source: Timothy Fadek / Getty


In 2005, Joel Osteen famously bought the former Compaq Center in Houston to house his ginormous Lakewood Church, which seats over 16,000.

As Hurricane Harvey flooding continues to displace thousands, folks on Twitter can’t understand why the famous televangelist hasn’t opened the church doors to offer assistance or temporary housing.

So far, Osteen has tweeted a message of support: “Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family.”

That was two days ago, and there has been no mention of the disaster since.

Twitter has taken notice.

 

Photos