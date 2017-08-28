Joel Osteen Offers Prayers for Harvey Victims, But Keeps His Megachurch Closed

In 2005,famously bought the former Compaq Center in Houston to house his ginormous Lakewood Church, which seats over 16,000.

As Hurricane Harvey flooding continues to displace thousands, folks on Twitter can’t understand why the famous televangelist hasn’t opened the church doors to offer assistance or temporary housing.

So far, Osteen has tweeted a message of support: “Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family.”

That was two days ago, and there has been no mention of the disaster since.

Twitter has taken notice.

You can do more than pray…you can actually provide shelter for the people flooded out. #jesuschrist — AmericanRoyalty (@Arkydiva) August 28, 2017

Lots of people online are wondering why @JoelOsteen hasn't opened his 16,000 seat megachurch in Houston to people. — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

"Suffer the little children to come unto me but not @JoelOsteen's building because y'all are damp." Book of Profit https://t.co/3a5MSZcjkf — quinn cummings (@quinncy) August 28, 2017

Hey Joel, don't you have the biggest and richest church? Why don't you open up the doors and the wallet in the name of Jesus for the people! — Mozez713 (@Mozez713) August 28, 2017

Mattress stores opened their space. Joel Osteen's megachurch didn't. #houstonflood — Jenn (@jlms_qkw) August 28, 2017

You and Victoria need to helping by opening your church and providing that money that gets donated to you for those in need .🙄 — Monica.dlsm (@Mbabyyyy) August 28, 2017

The hurricane and the people suffering in Houston almost seem to be afterthoughts in @JoelOsteen's constant stream of banal platitudes. pic.twitter.com/XJjluOzEsI — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

