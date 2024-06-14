Listen Live
Entertainment

Rihanna: Wants This Person To Play Her In A Biopic

Rihanna: Wants This Person To Play Her In A Biopic

Published on June 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna Wants This Person To Play Her in a Biopic
During a sit down with E! News, Rihanna revealed what actress she’d like to play her in a biopic.
“Taylor Russell,” answered Rihanna. “Because she got a nice forehead, and she’s fly and I feel like I want to be her.”
The Canadian actress, known for her role in “Bones and All” and her recent split from Harry Styles after a few months, does have a dance background.
  • What do you think of Rihanna’s choice?
  • Can you think of someone better who should play Rihanna?

RELATED TAGS

Her person play rihanna This TO Wants

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

The Ultimate Ride or Die Father Promotion
Contests

Win Tickets to Our Exclusive “Bad Boys for Life” Screening!

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Memorial Day Mixshow 2024 WOSL
Entertainment

100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close