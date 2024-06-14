100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna Wants This Person To Play Her in a Biopic

During a sit down with E! News, Rihanna revealed what actress she’d like to play her in a biopic.

“Taylor Russell,” answered Rihanna. “Because she got a nice forehead, and she’s fly and I feel like I want to be her.”

The Canadian actress, known for her role in “Bones and All” and her recent split from Harry Styles after a few months, does have a dance background.