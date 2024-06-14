Cincinnati: A 14 Year Old Girl Abducted Found Safe

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A 14-year-old girl from Deerfield Twp. who was abducted from the Kings Automall has been found safe by law enforcement in North Carolina after a multi-state effort.

The girl was last seen leaving the auto mall with a white man in his late 20s to early 30s in a maroon Ford F-150.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office coordinated efforts to reunite her with her family.

The incident was covered by staff writer Daniel Susco, who covers breaking news in the Dayton area. Via:WLWT