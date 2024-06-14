Listen Live
Local

Cincinnati: A 14 Year Old Girl Abducted Found Safe

Cincinnati: A 14 Year Old Girl Abducted Found Safe

Published on June 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

A 14-year-old girl from Deerfield Twp. who was abducted from the Kings Automall has been found safe by law enforcement in North Carolina after a multi-state effort.

The girl was last seen leaving the auto mall with a white man in his late 20s to early 30s in a maroon Ford F-150.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office coordinated efforts to reunite her with her family.

The incident was covered by staff writer Daniel Susco, who covers breaking news in the Dayton area. Via:WLWT

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

The Ultimate Ride or Die Father Promotion
Contests

Win Tickets to Our Exclusive “Bad Boys for Life” Screening!

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Memorial Day Mixshow 2024 WOSL
Entertainment

100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close