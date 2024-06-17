100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely From Filming Season 16 Of ‘RHOA’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been suspended from the show.

According to various reports, “Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany (Eady) performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online.

The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming.”

Moore posted on social media, saying “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I

have always been vindicated.”

It is unclear if Kenya Moore will return to RHOA after the incident.