Listen Live
Entertainment

Kenya Moore: Suspended Indefinitely From Filming Season 16 Of ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore: Suspended Indefinitely From Filming Season 16 Of 'RHOA'

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely From Filming Season 16 Of ‘RHOA’
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been suspended from the show.
According to various reports, “Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany (Eady) performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online.
The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming.”
Moore posted on social media, saying “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I
have always been vindicated.”
It is unclear if Kenya Moore will return to RHOA after the incident.
  • What are your thoughts, should Kenya rejoin the cast?

RELATED TAGS

Kenya Moore suspended

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Cardi B
Food & Drink

Pepsi: Releasing Two Limited-Edition Flavors For Summer

Memorial Day Mixshow 2024 WOSL
Entertainment

100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close