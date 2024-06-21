Listen Live
Tito Jackson: Now Lives In Claremore, Oklahoma

Published on June 21, 2024

Tito Jackson Now Lives In Claremore, Oklahoma
Tito Jackson is officially a resident of Claremore, Oklahoma.
“I always wanted to get away from the West Coast and experience living somewhere with new people and new culture,” the celeb told the media outlet Tulsa World.
They add that he lives in the countryside and loves utilizing his patio and enjoying the nature around him.
  • Where do you want to live when you retire?

