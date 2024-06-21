100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tony Awards Ratings Drop

For the second year in a row, the Tony Awards ratings have dropped.

The show averaged just 3.5 million viewers, according to Daily Wire.

The outlet writes, “The CBS telecast was the least-watched awards show so far this year and suffered a drop of 14.6% in viewership over last year’s show.”

They add that the show also saw a drop in the 18-49 age demographic.