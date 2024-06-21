Listen Live
Entertainment

Tony Awards: Ratings Drop

Tony Awards: Ratings Drop

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Tony Awards Ratings Drop
For the second year in a row, the Tony Awards ratings have dropped.
The show averaged just 3.5 million viewers, according to Daily Wire.
The outlet writes, “The CBS telecast was the least-watched awards show so far this year and suffered a drop of 14.6% in viewership over last year’s show.”
They add that the show also saw a drop in the 18-49 age demographic.
  • Why do you think the viewership is bad?
  • What would you do to improve it?

RELATED TAGS

drop Ratings tony awards

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Cardi B
Food & Drink

Pepsi: Releasing Two Limited-Edition Flavors For Summer

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Entertainment

Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election

Memorial Day Mixshow 2024 WOSL
Entertainment

100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close