Jennifer Lopez: Lands Series Deal With Netflix

Jennifer Lopez: Lands Series Deal With Netflix

Published on June 26, 2024

Jennifer Lopez Lands Series Deal With Netflix
Jennifer Lopez and her Nuyorican Productions company have landed a series deal with Netflix.
Her company will adapt the novel “Happy Place” by Emily Harris for the streaming service.
The novel follows the “perfect couple,” Harriet and Wyn, who recently split but haven’t told their friends. After all the friends go on vacation, they have to share a room, but they still decide not to tell their friends about
the breakup.
Currently, writers are being interviewed to pen a script.
  • How do you feel about telling your friends what happens in your relationship?

