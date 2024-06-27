Jennifer Lopez: Travels Economy On Paris Flight

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jennifer Lopez Proves She’s Still ‘Jenny From the Block’ as She Travels Economy on Paris Flight

Jennifer Lopez is facing mockery after taking a two-hour commercial flight. This follows criticism of her recent movie release and reports of trouble in her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The cancellation of her tour due to low ticket sales added to the scrutiny. The photo of her flying commercial went viral, with many poking fun at her finances and accusing her of trying to appear relatable.

Lopez traveled on a budget, wearing a white pullover and running shorts. She looked at ease. She kept her handbag in the middle seat, with her bodyguard in the aisle seat.

Despite the backlash, Jennifer has not commented on the situation.