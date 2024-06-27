Listen Live
Taraji P. Henson: Is ‘Excited to See’ What Will Smith ‘Has Up His Sleeve’ for 2024 BET Awards Performance

Published on June 27, 2024

Taraji P. Henson is excited about Bad Boys: Ride or Die star Will Smith performing a new song at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, which she hosts.
Before hosting the annual ceremony on Sunday, June 30, the 53-year-old “Fight Night” actress told PEOPLE what she’s most excited about.

You know, it’s “Culture’s Biggest Night. The performances are going to blow us all away. We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve,” said Henson.
BET revealed earlier this week that Smith, 55, will sing a new song live for the first time in five years on Sunday. The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star told Extra that he will release a project in a “month or so.”
  • Do you think Will Smith will revive his star quality with his upcoming BET performance?

