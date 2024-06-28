Cincinnati: Fourth Of July Celebrations

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Greater Cincinnati Area is gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations, with events like the Ault Park Fireworks featuring live music and food trucks.

The Cincinnati Pops will perform patriotic tunes, and attendees can enjoy food, drinks, and a fireworks show by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics. Headliners Judah and the Lion and Motherfolk will also perform at the event.

Via Fox19

Wednesday, July 3

Colerain Township:

Drew Campbell Memorial Commons, 4160 Springdale Road

7 p.m. start

Live music, food trucks, kids’ play area and fireworks

Fairfield:

Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive and Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Live music, food trucks and fireworks

Florence:

Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Blvd.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Live music and food trucks starting at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Green Township:

Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Road

5:30 p.m.

Free concert from Saffire Express

Food and drinks, including beer, available for purchase

Fireworks at dusk

Newport:

Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way

5 p.m.

Live music, games, hot dog eating contest

Rozzie Fireworks and drone show

Thursday, July 4

Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Circle

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cincinnati Ault Park Fireworks are back with food trucks and live music from the Cassette Junkies and Rossi’s Famous Fireworks at dusk.

Riverbend Music Center

8 p.m.

Conductor John Morris Russell and the Cincinnati Pops will showcase America’s favorite patriotic tunes

Summitt Park 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, OH

4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, OH 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy food, drinks, Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics Fireworks show, and unforgettable performances by headliners Judah and the Lion and Motherfolk.

1601 Dixie Hwy., Covington, KY

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Grill food, beer and soft drink options

Live entertainment, children’s games, raffles and an online silent auction

Independence Day Celebration

Family Fun Zone from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Nisbet Park

Split the pot, food trucks, bingo at City Hall, Kids bike decorating contest, live music, pie eating contest and more.

The parade starts at 7 p.m.

The firework show begins at 10 p.m.

Fort Thomas:

911 S Ft. Thomas Ave., at Tower Park

Firecracker 5k at 8 a.m.

Independence Day Parade at 10:30 a.m.

Concert, food truck and activities to follow at 6 p.m.

Fireworks at 10 p.m.