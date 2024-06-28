Cincinnati: Fourth Of July Celebrations

The Greater Cincinnati Area is gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations, with events like the Ault Park Fireworks featuring live music and food trucks.
The Cincinnati Pops will perform patriotic tunes, and attendees can enjoy food, drinks, and a fireworks show by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics. Headliners Judah and the Lion and Motherfolk will also perform at the event.
Wednesday, July 3
Colerain Township:
- Drew Campbell Memorial Commons, 4160 Springdale Road
- 7 p.m. start
- Live music, food trucks, kids’ play area and fireworks
Fairfield:
- Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive and Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road
- 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Live music, food trucks and fireworks
Florence:
- Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Blvd.
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Live music and food trucks starting at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Green Township:
- Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Road
- 5:30 p.m.
- Free concert from Saffire Express
- Food and drinks, including beer, available for purchase
- Fireworks at dusk
Newport:
- Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way
- 5 p.m.
- Live music, games, hot dog eating contest
- Rozzie Fireworks and drone show
Thursday, July 4
Cincinnati’s Ault Park fireworks:
- Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Circle
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Cincinnati Ault Park Fireworks are back with food trucks and live music from the Cassette Junkies and Rossi’s Famous Fireworks at dusk.
Red, White and BOOM with Cincinnati Pops:
- Riverbend Music Center
- 8 p.m.
- Conductor John Morris Russell and the Cincinnati Pops will showcase America’s favorite patriotic tunes
Red, White & Blue Ash:
- Summitt Park 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, OH
- 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Attendees can enjoy food, drinks, Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics Fireworks show, and unforgettable performances by headliners Judah and the Lion and Motherfolk.
Sisters of Notre Dam 102nd Fourth of July Festival:
- 1601 Dixie Hwy., Covington, KY
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Grill food, beer and soft drink options
- Live entertainment, children’s games, raffles and an online silent auction
Loveland:
- Independence Day Celebration
- Family Fun Zone from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Nisbet Park
- Split the pot, food trucks, bingo at City Hall, Kids bike decorating contest, live music, pie eating contest and more.
- The parade starts at 7 p.m.
- The firework show begins at 10 p.m.
Fort Thomas:
- 911 S Ft. Thomas Ave., at Tower Park
- Firecracker 5k at 8 a.m.
- Independence Day Parade at 10:30 a.m.
- Concert, food truck and activities to follow at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Fourth of July Celebration at Washington Park:
- Food Trucks: Kona Ice, Sweets and Meats and Chili Hut
- Live music from What She Said
- Fireworks to follow at night
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Washington Park.
