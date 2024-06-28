Listen Live
#WTFASHO It’s Been Discovered That LeBron James Is Sleeping With His New Teammate’s Mom

Published on June 28, 2024

Lakers Draft LeBron James’ Son Bronny
Lakers star LeBron James has made NBA history yet again – only this time, he did it with help from his oldest son.
LeBron and Bronny James have become the first father and son to play for an NBA team at the same time after the Lakers on Thursday drafted the younger James. Bronny was the team’s number 55

overall pick, deep in the second round with only three picks remaining in this year’s draft. “In the history of the NBA, there’s never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court —
and that feels like something that could be magical,” says Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.
However, exactly how <em>long</em> that magic will last is anybody’s guess. LeBron, who’s been with the Lakers since 2018, will be eligible for free agency next week – meaning he could chose to
leave the team in search of a higher-paying gig. “We know, and have to respect of course, that LeBron has a decision on his opt-out,” Pelinka says. “But if it worked out that he was on our team next
season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform.”
  • What problems could arise from having a father and son on the same team?

