Will Smith: Performs New Song ‘You Can Make It’ With Kirk Franklin At BET Awards

Published on July 1, 2024

Will Smith triumphantly returned to music with a performance of his new song, “You Can Make It,” at the BET Awards on Sunday night (June 30).
The song, which focuses on overcoming adversity and finding faith, received a standing ovation from the audience.
Smith’s performance featured a ring of fire and a choir, delivering a powerful message of resilience. The Sunday Service Choir, singer Fridayy, and Kirk Franklin joined him onstage.

Following the event, Smith shared a video of the performance on social media, declaring, “The comeback is always bigger than the setback.” This performance marks Smith’s return to music after a
five-year hiatus and follows a surprise appearance at Coachella earlier this year.
  • What did you think of Will Smith’s BET Awards performance?

