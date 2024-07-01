100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith Performs New Song ‘You Can Make It’ With Kirk Franklin at BET Awards

Will Smith triumphantly returned to music with a performance of his new song, “You Can Make It,” at the BET Awards on Sunday night (June 30).

The song, which focuses on overcoming adversity and finding faith, received a standing ovation from the audience.

Smith’s performance featured a ring of fire and a choir, delivering a powerful message of resilience. The Sunday Service Choir, singer Fridayy, and Kirk Franklin joined him onstage.

Following the event, Smith shared a video of the performance on social media, declaring, “The comeback is always bigger than the setback.” This performance marks Smith’s return to music after a

five-year hiatus and follows a surprise appearance at Coachella earlier this year.