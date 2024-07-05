Rihanna: ‘The Smurfs Movie’: Everything To Know About Her Return To Smurf Village

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

‘The Smurfs Movie’: Everything To Know So Far About Rihanna And Friends’ Return To Smurf Village

The Smurfs, beloved characters from pop culture, are making a comeback with a new film installment, The Smurfs Movie, under Paramount Pictures.

The movie, set to be a musical, will feature new tracks by Rihanna, who will also produce and star as Smurfette.

The star-studded cast includes Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, and many more. The film aims to explore the question of “What is a Smurf?” and promises to be an exciting new adventure for fans

of the iconic blue characters.

The Smurfs Movie is slated for February 14, 2025, maybe we’ll get a Rihanna album by then.