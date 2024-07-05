Listen Live
Entertainment

Beyoncé: Encouraged Megan Thee Stallion To Start Her Own Tequila Brand

Beyoncé: Encouraged Megan Thee Stallion To Start Her Own Tequila Brand

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Beyoncé Encouraged Megan Thee Stallion To Start Her Own Tequila Brand
Bey has been helping the rapper when it comes to making new business moves.
“<em>When I was in the situation with [1501] and I wanted to get out of it, they told me you need to do this on your own,” she told him. “Like, ‘You already know what it is. You already have all the tools. So you should figure out how to get out here and be your own boss.’”</em>
<em>“Beyoncé is actually the person that inspired me to get my own tequila,”</em> she said. <em>“Because I used to be the cognac queen. I still am the cognac queen. But as much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I’ve promoted a lot of people’s liquor brands, she was like, ‘the next time I see you, you better have your own. You need to have your own alcohol.’”</em>

<em>“I create the things that I want to see, I don’t create things for other people to like them,</em>” she explained.
Do you tend to buy products produced by your favorite artists?

RELATED TAGS

Beyonce

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Memorial Day Mixshow 2024 WOSL
Entertainment

100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Ms. Pat Gets Real About Comedy and Life with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close