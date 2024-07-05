CLOSE
Beyoncé Encouraged Megan Thee Stallion To Start Her Own Tequila Brand
Bey has been helping the rapper when it comes to making new business moves.
“<em>When I was in the situation with [1501] and I wanted to get out of it, they told me you need to do this on your own,” she told him. “Like, ‘You already know what it is. You already have all the tools. So you should figure out how to get out here and be your own boss.’”</em>
<em>“Beyoncé is actually the person that inspired me to get my own tequila,”</em> she said. <em>“Because I used to be the cognac queen. I still am the cognac queen. But as much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I’ve promoted a lot of people’s liquor brands, she was like, ‘the next time I see you, you better have your own. You need to have your own alcohol.’”</em>
<em>“I create the things that I want to see, I don’t create things for other people to like them,</em>” she explained.
Do you tend to buy products produced by your favorite artists?
