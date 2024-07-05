Cincinnati: Skyline Chili Looking To Expand Their Brand

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Cincinnati Reds executive Dick Williams, now CEO of Skyline Chili, sees similarities between running a baseball team and a chili chain as both are viewed as community trusts.

The Williams family, with a long history in Cincinnati’s business community, acquired Skyline Chili in 2021.

The family’s involvement in businesses like Western & Southern Financial Group and North American Properties dates back to the late 19th century.

Skyline Chili, celebrating its 75th year in business, has become a beloved staple in the region under the Williams family’s leadership.