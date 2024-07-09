Listen Live
Tommy Richman: Delivers “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” Video

Published on July 9, 2024

TikTok sensation Tommy Richman has released the video for his hit song “Million Dollar Baby,” showcasing scenes from Los Angeles and Paris.
Following the success of this track, Richman has now dropped his latest single, “DEVIL IS A LIE,” which is already generating significant buzz.

With “Million Dollar Baby” reaching the top of various music charts and receiving critical acclaim, Richman’s new single is expected to follow suit.
The track features Richman’s unique style, blending disco and funk elements with soulful vocals over a catchy beat.
  • What do you think of Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” video?

