Busta Rhymes: Curses Out Essence Festival Crowd

Published on July 9, 2024

During Busta Rhymes’ performance at The Essence Festival, Busta was upset with the crowd for using their phones while he was performing.
Busta said, “A-yo, f**k them camera phones, too. Let’s get back to interacting like humans. Put them weird-a*s devices down.”
He continued, “I ain’t from that era. Them sh*ts don’t control the soul. F**k your phone.”

He added, “I will put every one of y’all out until y’all a*ses is up. Thirty-three years of doing this sh*t, I ain’t use to ni**as sitting down at my show, I don’t give a f**k!”
  • What do you think of Busta’s reaction to the audience using their phones during his performance?

