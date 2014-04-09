CLOSE
Tom Joyner Morning Show
Home

Get Well Wednesdays: Dr. Carl Hart Says Medical Marijuana Can Aid Healing

0 reads
Leave a comment

Dr. Carl Hart says it’s true – medical marijuana can be good for your health. It’s healing properties have been found to produce relief for all kinds of ailments from Alzheimer’s disease to MS.

Dr. Hart, a PhD who is an Associate Professor in the Departments of Psychology and Psychiatry at Columbia University and the Co-Director in the Institute of African-American Studies, should know. He is also a Research Scientist in the Division of Substance Abuse at the New York State Psychiatric Institute, a member of the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse and on the board of directors of the College on Problems of Drug Dependence and the Drug Policy Alliance.

His recent book, High Price, is about the racism inherent in drug enforcement policies. Hart obviously knows of what he speaks and he believes that medical marijuana is a viable healing solution that is finally making its way to mainstream acceptance.

Get Well Wednesdays: Dr. Carl Hart Says Medical Marijuana Can Aid Healing was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

African-American Health , fitness , Get Well Wednesdays , health and wellness , heart health

1 2Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close