Dr. Carl Hart says it’s true – medical marijuana can be good for your health. It’s healing properties have been found to produce relief for all kinds of ailments from Alzheimer’s disease to MS.

Dr. Hart, a PhD who is an Associate Professor in the Departments of Psychology and Psychiatry at Columbia University and the Co-Director in the Institute of African-American Studies, should know. He is also a Research Scientist in the Division of Substance Abuse at the New York State Psychiatric Institute, a member of the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse and on the board of directors of the College on Problems of Drug Dependence and the Drug Policy Alliance.

His recent book, High Price, is about the racism inherent in drug enforcement policies. Hart obviously knows of what he speaks and he believes that medical marijuana is a viable healing solution that is finally making its way to mainstream acceptance.

Get Well Wednesdays: Dr. Carl Hart Says Medical Marijuana Can Aid Healing was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 100.3: