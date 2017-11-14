New York Subway Passenger Who Said “Can You Not” To Lebron James Responds [Video]

With just three words and a push of LeBron James’s phone, comedian and real estate agent James Michael Angelo went viral.
“Can you not?” he said as the Cleveland Cavaliers forward filmed his next-seat neighbor while riding on a New York subway train Monday morning.
Angelo claims he had no idea at the time it was James. As he told For The Win on Monday afternoon, all he knew was this: “I noticed a bunch of tall guys getting in the train, but I was listening to U2 and I didn’t want to be filmed.”
He thought it was a college basketball team. It was only when friends and fellow comedians started reaching out on social media that he realized what had happened.
“To be honest with you, they got on and they completely squished me and he was really unaware of his space,” Angelo said.
The reason he didn’t look too happy when the lens swung toward him? He said James’s elbow nearly nailed him three times. Angelo said he asked James to watch where his elbows were going, to which one of James’s Cavs teammates retorted, “It’s cool!”
Hear what Mr. Can-You-Not had to say
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbdV4jOnMH9/?taken-by=kenyasportsdiva
Read more at: For The Win
