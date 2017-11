Would You Get A Lawyer Whose Never Tried A Case?

Your browser does not support iframes.

Brett Talley an Alabama District Court nominee rated not qualified by the bar is being nominated by Trump for the Supreme Court. He’s never tried a case and his wife works in the White House. What is that!?

