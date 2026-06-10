Listen Live
Close
Cincy

Back to School | Now Collecting New Shoes & School Supplies

Back to School | Now Collecting New Shoes & School Supplies

Published on June 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Back to school donation drive flyer with details on collection dates, drop-off locations, and needed items like new shoes and school supplies.
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Radio One Cincinnati, in partnership with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, is helping local families prepare for the new school year — and we need your help!

From June 8th through July 31st, we’re collecting new shoes and new school supplies as part of our Back to School Donation Drive.

This is a community collection drive. We’re asking the community to donate new items to help local students start the school year ready to succeed.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

📍 Radio One Cincinnati
705 Central Avenue

📍 Madisonville Recreation Center
5320 Stewart Avenue

Every donation makes a difference.

Join Radio One Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission in supporting local families and students.


Back to School | Now Collecting New Shoes & School Supplies was originally published on wiznation.com

More from 100.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
2 Items
Uncategorized  |  Kya Kelly

12 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in Cincinnati

64 Items
Cincy  |  Kya Kelly

Radio One Cincinnati’s Inaugural 513 Day Festival [PHOTOS]

RNBCINCY Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cincy  |  R&B Cincy

Text Club Terms

22:42
Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

One Voyage Cruise Fuels Dr. Kimbrough’s Push for HBCU Scholarships Through UNCF

Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Ray J Hospitalized Again

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close