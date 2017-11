From Ruff Ryder to permanent co-host!

Eve has seen lots of success in her career as a hip hop star but now, she’s taking on a new role as permanent co-host on “The Talk” which airs on CBS. Eve will join Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on the daily CBS talk show.

” Honestly, I am the most excited I’ve been in a long, long time,” Eve said on the show Tuesday. “I feel like the first day of school. My face hurts from smiling. I am so honored to be here with you ladies. Thank you so much for having me. Thank you!”

The Grammy award winning rapper is replacing Aisha Tyler, who announced in July that she was leaving “The Talk” after six years to focus on her acting and directing. Click here for full story…

