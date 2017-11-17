Serena is officially married, and the wedding was star studded!

Thursday night somewhere in New Orleans the stars came out, not just in the sky but at Serena Williams’ wedding. According to sources at TMZ everyone from Beyonce’, Boris Kodjoe, Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Kim Kardashian were in attendance. This is no ordinary list of guests nor was it just an ordinary wedding, sources at Entertainment Tonight say it was Beauty and the Beast themed and even had a performance from members of New Edition.

Although we don’t know what the price tag was for such an event, we can only imagine that they probably spent a pretty penny. The event also had a tennis theme with seating cards made like Wimbledon & U.S. Open trophies. So, congratulations to Serena Williams and her hubby Alexis Ohanian on their marriage. We will keep you updated as this story unfolds, just stay close to rnbcincy.com and for the full story click here.

