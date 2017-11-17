Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Serena is officially married, and the wedding was star studded!

Written By: DJ Ty Lyles

Posted 22 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Thursday night somewhere in New Orleans the stars came out, not just in the sky but at Serena Williams’ wedding. According to sources at TMZ everyone from Beyonce’, Boris Kodjoe, Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Kim Kardashian were in attendance. This is no ordinary list of guests nor was it just an ordinary wedding, sources at Entertainment Tonight say it was Beauty and the Beast themed and even had a performance from members of New Edition.

Although we don’t know what the price tag was for such an event, we can only imagine that they probably spent a pretty penny. The event also had a tennis theme with seating cards made like Wimbledon & U.S. Open trophies. So, congratulations to Serena Williams and her  hubby Alexis Ohanian on their marriage. We will keep you updated as this story unfolds, just stay close to rnbcincy.com and for the full story click here.

 

celebrity news , Serena Williams , serenas wedding , Tennis , venis williams

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Serena is officially married, and the wedding was star studded!

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos