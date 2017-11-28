GET THE LOOK: Rihanna Mixes Wu-Tang And Proenza Schouler For A Denim Look

If you’re looking to rock a casual-fierce look with some hip-hop edge this season, look no further than Rihanna‘s stylish pose she recently shared on Instagram:

for.eva A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PST

Rihanna takes the simple jeans-shirt-heels look to another level that gives you nothing but style and high-end fashion. The look can be yours no matter what your budget looks like at the moment!

SPLURGE

The songstress is sporting a Wu Wear Long Sleeved T-shirt for $40, a white Proenza Schouler Belt for $250 and a pair of Andy Wolf Sunglasses for $340. The stylish casual look is topped off with a pair of blue jeans and pointy heels. It’s simple and to the point! To achieve this exact look, grab these items and make it happen.

SPEND

You can still get the Wu Wear T-shirt if you’re looking to be a bit more careful money wise since it’s $40. For the fashionable belt, you can accent the look with a studded effect with this belt from ASOS for $23. It also ties around your waist to give it the same look as Rihanna’s, but in sexy black. Your eye wear can also be on point with these Dolce and Gabbana cat-eye sunglasses for $240.

SAVE

You can get another Wu-Tang T-shirt from ASOS that’s currently 30 percent off the regular $40 price tag. It will go perfectly with the jeans and sunglasses look. Also check out the white belt from Forever 21 that’s only $4! You can stack up your savings even more with these New York and Company shades that are too cute to pass up (and only $5.00)!

Get into this hip-hop inspired casual look for the holiday season or anytime of year! Let us know how your look turned out!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Business Fierce Look

Rihanna Is The Guest Editor For Vogue Paris Because She’s Rihanna

GET THE LOOK: Issa Rae Shines In Diane Von Furstenburg Dress For Cover Girl Panel