Adrien Broner, issued a Warrant!

It seems that Cincinnati’s own, Adrien Broner is back in the hot seat. According to sources at TMZ Sports, Broner has been issued a warrant for a Las Vegas Battery case. A Las Vegas judge didn’t hesitate on issuing the warrant after Broner was a no show for his hearing on Monday. In September Broner was recorded punching a man in face and pushing a woman on the Las Vegas strip.

Broner insists that him not showing up was all a mix up and a big misunderstanding, he says he’s trying to clear things up with court right now. Unfortunately for Broner that Warrant is still active while he sorts things out. For the full story click here.

Also On 100.3: