Snowy Conditions Has 75 Vehicles Involved in Buffalo Crash

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Media outlets in Buffalo, New York, are reporting that at least 75 vehicles were involved in a crash on the Thruway in Lancaster.

Video appears to show dozens of vehicles and trucks involved in the snowy accident.

One person was killed in the crash; several others were taken to the hospital.

According to WIVB, Lancaster Emergency Management said at least 75 vehicles were involved in the accident; however, the Erie County Executive’s Office said it is believed at least 22 vehicles were involved.

 

