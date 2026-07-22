20 Songs We Want to Hear at Cincinnati Music Festival

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The Cincinnati Music Festival is back and ready to shake up Paycor Stadium.

With a stacked lineup slated to storm downtown Cincy, we’re already debating which songs we hope make the setlist.

MORE: Cincinnati Music Festival Drops Loaded 2026 Lineup

Between R&B anthems, hip-hop classics, soul favorites, and line dance hits, this year’s performers have no shortage of records to choose from. While there’s no telling exactly what each artist will perform, there are a few songs the crowd (and we) would love to hear in real life.

Here are 20 songs we hope to experience at this year’s 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival, presented by P&G.

Charlie Wilson – Charlie, Last Name, Wilson