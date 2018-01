Wendy Williams Says She’s “Sick Of” The #MeToo Movement!

How can a person be “sick of ” a movement that so many women are effected by?

Wendy Williams showed no remorse for women who have been sexually assaulted by R. Kelly. She says they should not be included in the #MeToo movement .

She even brought up R. Kelly’s legal marriage to underage musician Aaliyah.

Really? How low can you go?

What are your thoughts on what Wendy said?

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 3-7pm, Friday 7pm-9pm & Monday – Friday 3am-6am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: