GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: No Deal on Sunday

A bipartisan group of moderate senators tried to end the government shutdown on Sunday, but failed to come up with a workable compromise on the hot-button issues of immigration and spending.

Shortly after 9 p.m. ET Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward that would be acceptable for both sides.”

As a result of the shutdown over the weekend, there was no trash picked up properties run by the National Park Service, drills for military reservists were canceled and the cellphones of some government employees were cut off.

On Monday, when the work week starts, more people will start to feel it, as hundreds of thousands of federal employees won’t go to work, so applications for passports and visas won’t be processed and the IRS will limp into the upcoming tax season. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

Part of the debate is over spending and yet the government shutdown is costing billions.

Ultimately, Donald Trump is to blame for this. He’s the man in charge.

The White House has an outgoing phone message blaming Democrats for the shutdown.

Can’t we all get along?

