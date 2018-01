AFGHANISTAN ATTACK: Gunmen Target Children’s Charity

A group of armed militants stormed the offices of a British-run children’s charity in Afghanistan today, killing at least two people and wounding a dozen.

Just days after militants killed as many as 43 people at a hotel in Kabul, the offices of the Save the Children charity were attacked in the city of Jalalabad. Officials say there were about 50 staff members inside the office at the time. The attack, which was reportedly carried out by ISIS, began with a suicide bomber detonating an explosive device at the entrance to the building. Officials say two attackers are also dead.

Save the Children, which provides relief and aid to children in developing countries, announced it has temporarily suspended its Afghanistan programs. (NY Daily News)

Fasho THoughts:

Jalalabad is one of the most dangerous areas of Afghanistan where ISIS and Taliban fighters both operate.

ISIS originally denied involvement in today’s attack but later took credit for it.

They’re attacking people and organizations that are just trying to help.

