LEBRON JAMES: Enters 30,000 Point Club

LeBron James has enjoyed many milestones in his career and last night he became the youngest player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points.

King James hit a jump shot in the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ loss to the Spurs last night and became just the seventh player to join the exclusive 30,000 point club and puts him on the list right behind Dirk Nowitzki. LeBron received a standing ovation from the San Antonio crowd after he hit the milestone shot and called it “a special moment.” After the game he said, “I just started thinking about everything. My journey from being a kid who first picked up a basketball when I was 5 years old to first playing organized basketball when I was 9 all the way up to this point.”

He added, “I’m not even a score-first guy when it comes to playing basketball. I love getting my teammates involved and seeing my teammates be excited about scoring and me getting the assist and things of that nature.” (ESPN)

LeBron is a few months younger than Kobe Bryant was when he reached the 30,000 points milestone.

was when he reached the 30,000 points milestone. He is about 8,000 points behind the all-time leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar .

. Before last night’s game, LeBron congratulated himself in an Instagram post.

