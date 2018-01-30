STATE OF THE UNION: Rubio Tweets Photo Of Misspelled Tickets

Donald Trump‘s first State of the Union address is set for tonight. There’s only one problem — tickets to the big event issued by the House of Representatives have the word “Union” misspelled as “Uniom.”

Instead of letting the mistake slide, lawmakers from both sides of the aisles tweeted photos of the faux pas along with some commentary.

Democrat Raul Grijalva of Arizona tweeted, “Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDevosEd was in charge of spell checking…#SOTUniom.”

Republican Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted, “Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom.”

Though some blamed the White House for the typo, it’s the House of Representatives’ sergeant-at-arms who is responsible. That office admitted to the mistake and added that replacement tickets are being printed and will be distributed. (Snopes)

Fasho Thoughts:

Those tickets could become a collector’s item.

Sometimes it seems as if the Trump presidency is cursed.

Well, at least they spelled “Trump” right.

