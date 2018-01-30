Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

STATE OF THE UNION: Rubio Tweets Photo Of Misspelled Tickets

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment

Donald Trump‘s first State of the Union address is set for tonight. There’s only one problem — tickets to the big event issued by the House of Representatives have the word “Union” misspelled as “Uniom.”

Instead of letting the mistake slide, lawmakers from both sides of the aisles tweeted photos of the faux pas along with some commentary.

Democrat Raul Grijalva of Arizona tweeted, “Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDevosEd was in charge of spell checking…#SOTUniom.”

Republican Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted, “Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom.”

Though some blamed the White House for the typo, it’s the House of Representatives’ sergeant-at-arms who is responsible. That office admitted to the mistake and added that replacement tickets are being printed and will be distributed. (Snopes)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Those tickets could become a collector’s item.
  • Sometimes it seems as if the Trump presidency is cursed.
  • Well, at least they spelled “Trump” right.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Misspelled , of , photo , rubio , State of the Union , Tickets , tweets

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading STATE OF THE UNION: Rubio Tweets Photo Of Misspelled Tickets

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos