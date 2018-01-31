Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

STATE OF THE UNION: Trump Calls For Unity

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

In his first State of the Union address, Donald Trump‘s calls for unity were enthusiastically applauded by Republicans thrilled by his tax plan and greeted with indifference by Democrats, alienated by his policies and combative messages.

At the start of the speech, delivered to a joint session of Congress, Trump said, “I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve.”

During his 80-minute speech, Trump also touched upon the hot-button issue of immigration, blaming the “open border” policy of past administrations for allowing gangs to flourish and take the lives of Americans. While he offered a plan to let “Dreamers” – those undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children – a path towards citizenship, he said they shouldn’t be a priority, adding, “Americans are dreamers, too.”

Trump steered clear of mentioning the on-going investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia and also faced some push-back from within the chamber. There were audible groans during his comments about immigration, and Congressional Black Caucus members failed to applaud as Trump bragged about historically low unemployment for African Americans. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Trump and first lady Melania reportedly drove separately to the big speech.
  • Joe Kennedy the Third delivered the Democratic response, prompting speculation that some day we could have another Kennedy in the White House.
  • While Republicans applauded and shook Trump’s hand after the speech, Democrats made a quick exit.
  • Trump’s 80-minute speech is the third-longest State of the Union speech in the past 50 years. Bill Clinton holds the number-one and number-two spots with an hour-and-28-minutes in 2000 and an hour-24-minutes in 1995.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

calls , fasho celebrity news , For , State of the Union , Trump , Unity

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading STATE OF THE UNION: Trump Calls For Unity

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos