OFFICER DOWN: Another Colorado Cop Gunned Down

A Colorado police officer was gunned down yesterday in a shooting that also injured three other officers.

34-year-old Micah Flick discovered a car which had been reported stolen and was led on a chase through Colorado Springs. Shots were fired, hitting Officer Flick and three other deputies. One bystander was also injured. Police say the suspect was also killed. This is the third time this year that a Colorado police officer has been gunned down in the line of duty. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

2018 is off to a dangerous start for cops in Colorado.

Three officers have been killed and several others have been wounded.

Why is this happening in Colorado?

