SNOOP DOGG: The Gospel Truth [VIDEO]

We’ve gotten some more details about that Snoop Dogg gospel album.

Tha Doggfather will praise the holy father on Bible of Love, a sprawling 32-track set that’s set for release on March 16th. Snoop talked about the set from the stage last week at the annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. He said, “The record’s all about love from start to finish. That’s the way you change the world, by putting love in it.”

Bible of Love features guest appearances by Faith Evans, Tye Tibbett and B. Slade, who joins in on the first single, “Words Are Few.”

Fasho Thoughts:

A lot of people have that “come to Jesus” moment — figuratively or literally.

This may not last too long — remember his time as Snoop Lion?

There’s a place in hip-hop for spirituality.

Snoop could add a whole new sacrament to the religious service — if you know what I mean.

March 16th is 3/16. Is that like the famous Bible verse John 3:16?

