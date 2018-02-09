Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai Gurira Are The 2018 ‘ESSENCE’ Black Women In Hollywood Honorees

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai Gurira Are The 2018 ‘ESSENCE’ Black Women In Hollywood Honorees

All of these women are well-deserving of the honor!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Black women in Hollywood are having a very well-deserved and long overdue moment in the sun these days. From making history and racking up awards to creating projects that are breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of talent, it’s a great time to be a black woman in Hollywood with a distinct voice. ESSENCE magazine has taken note and announced that its 2018 Black Women in Hollywood are women leading the way, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai Gurira.

When you look at the honorees for ESSENCE’s 2018 Black Women in Hollywood, you realize just how much they’ve done with their careers in such a short time. Tiffany Haddish blew all our minds and had us cracking up with laughter in her breakout role in the 2017 summer hit Girls Trip, Tessa Thompson continues to be a stellar actress of color and activist, Lena Waithe just made history with her Emmy win for writing an episode of Netflix’s Master of None and Danai Gurira has been kicking butt for several seasons on the hit series The Walking Dead and set to do even more in the highly-anticipated Black Panther.

Via ESSENCE:

‘ESSENCE’ is proud to continue our year-round celebration of excellence among Black women with our eleventh annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

Held each year just ahead of the Academy Awards, the Black Women in Hollywood event has become one of the most anticipated Oscar weekend happenings, serving as an uplifting gathering highlighting the phenomenal work of dynamic Black women in the industry. The elegant affair sees Hollywood’s biggest names come together to honor these game-changers, who continue to elevate the culture through their art form.

This year’s event will honor four extraordinary young Black women in film and television whose fearless approach to navigating Hollywood has inspired those around them and taken the concept of representation to new heights: Emmy Award-winning writer/actress Lena Waithe; actress/award-winning playwright Danai Gurira; actress/activist Tessa Thompson and comedienne/award-winning actress Tiffany Haddish. 

So very proud of these ladies and what they mean to Hollywood! The 2018 Black Women in Hollywood luncheon will take place on Thursday, March 1, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Leslie Jones Takes Atlanta Restaurant To Task On Twitter For Disrespectful Service

#NYFWNoir: All The Sexy Male Melanin On The Runway From Men’s New York Fashion Week

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai Gurira Are The 2018 ‘ESSENCE’ Black Women In Hollywood Honorees

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos