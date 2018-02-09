‘Insecure’ Star DomiNque Perry Tried To Shoot Her Shot With Jay Ellis In Real Life And It Went Real Left

In a chat with the site The Shade Files, ‘Insecure’ star DomiNque Perry (who played Tasha on the show), was asked about the funniest thing to happen to her behind the scenes on the set of the series.

She would go on to share quite the comical story about how she tried to shoot her shot with co-star Jay Ellis. He played her character’s romantic interest and Issa’s ex, Lawrence. And we know that on the show, Tasha tried to shoot her shot on multiple occasions with Lawrence before it finally worked out.

But in real life, the she didn’t have a pickup line ready to use on the actor, whom she said she always thought was “so fine.” Instead, she tried to give him the eye. Unfortunately though, he had no idea what was going on.

“A lot of my time was really spent with Jay,” she said about her time on the set during Season 1 and 2. “I didn’t really have a lot of time with Yvonne or a lot of the other characters because their story line is way different from mine. I do have one story. It was like my second day of filming and I always thought Jay Ellis was so fine. One day I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to shoot my shot.’ I don’t think he knows this but I was really trying to shoot my shot on set. It was like my second day and I was still the new kid on the block. I have this thing I do where I do these googly eyes. I have big eyes so they work for me. And I was giving him these googly eyes and he’s tall and I’m only 5’1″ so I was like, ‘Oh, this is really going to work! We’re going to hit it off. We’ll just get married and live happily ever after.’ I’m just kidding [laughs]! But I was like, it’s going to work. I remember just staring at him and giving him the googly eyes and he kind of looked at me and was like, ‘Why are you looking like that? Are you ok?’ When he said that, I picked up my face off of the floor. I never shooted my shot with Jay Ellis ever again. ‘You are my brother, I get it. This is a work thing. I get it Jay!’ But I’m just glad that that didn’t happen around anybody else but me and him, it would have been embarrassing.”

She was a good sport about it, and thankfully, things didn’t get awkward enough to impact the pair’s work relationship.

“I definitely tried. I got shot down but it’s ok,” she said. “Me and Jay are so cool! And you know, it’s cool.”

They could have been cute in real life, too. But maybe his antennas weren’t up because he was in a relationship already? Last time we checked, Ellis was dating a woman named Nina Senicar, but it wasn’t something he wanted to talk about publicly.

“I’m in a very happy relationship and that’s just where I leave it,” he said while speaking on The Breakfast Club. “We give so much of ourselves no matter what we do, so a relationship to me is the most important thing that two people can have. So I value privacy, I value respect, not only for myself but for the person who I’m with. I think everybody has to have their boundaries and mine is I keep my personal life personal. I keep things personal. I keep things private.”

