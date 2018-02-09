Feature Story
FIRST LOOK: Yvette Nicole Brown Joins USA Network’s ‘Unsolved’

Written By: Nia Noelle

New Edition star Yvette Nicole Brown is set to make her debut on USA Network’s upcoming true crime anthology series, Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac & The Notorious B.I.G.

Brown will play Lois, Afeni Shakur’s friend, in the 10-part series that explores the murder investigations conducted by LAPD detective Greg Kading of hip-hop’s two biggest rap stars.

Luke James stars as Puff Daddy while Marcc Rose and Wavyy Jonez tackle the characters of Tupac and Biggie.

Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac & The Notorious B.I.G. premieres USA Network on February 27. Check out the trailer, below:

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the day that hip hop icon, Tupac Shakur, was gunned down in Las Vegas. Pac’s music and influence is still so profound that it’s hard to believe he’s been gone for over two decades. In celebration of the music legend’s life, check out these rare pics of Pac living his best life.

Photos