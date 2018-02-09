Entertainment
WHITE HOUSE: Hits Back at Omarosa After Her Big Brother Reveal

Posted 3 hours ago
Omarosa Manigault Newman left the White House in December under conflicting accounts over whether she was fired or resigned. Now she’s gone back to reality TV on Celebrity Big Brother and she’s saying some less-than-flattering things about her former boss, Donald Trump.

In a segment of the show that aired Thursday, Omarosa said she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets and got pushback from others when she tried to get involved.

Wiping away tears, she told fellow Big Brother cast member Ross Matthews, “It’s not going to be OK, it’s not. It’s so bad.”

When asked about her statements, deputy press secretary Raj Shah said the White House isn’t taking Omarosa’s comments seriously and she has no contact with Trump.

Shah said, “She was fired three times on The Apprentice, and this was the fourth time we let her go.” He added, “She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.” (The Hill)

Fasho Thought:

  • Omarosa has gone from losing reality star to the White House and back.
  • Wonder if Trump will return to reality TV once he leaves the White House.
  • “Celebrity” is loosely defined on this season of Big Brother.
Photos