THE FOUR: Evvie Wins First Season Crown

Posted 3 hours ago
FOX’S new signing competition The Four wrapped its first season Thursday night by naming Evvie McKinney the winner.

The finale featured three rounds, starting with individual performances and moving on to one-on-one sing-offs.

Zhavia and Vince were the first ones to be eliminated. Candice faced Evvie in the finals, but in the end the judges went with Evvie.

Fergie addressed the controversy surrounding former judge, music business executive Charlie Walk, who recently left the show after he was accused of sexual misconduct. She said, “As you can see, we’re without one of our panelists tonight. Charlie Walk will not be attending tonight’s finale.” However, she did not explain why.

The cast and producers of The Four also got some good news on Thursday. The show’s been renewed for a second season.

 

Photos