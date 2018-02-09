Lovebug Starski America’s Hip-Hop Pioneer Has Died Suddenly

Lovebug Starski, Hip Hop Pioneer has suddenly passed away in Las Vegas on Thursday from a heart attack . The Bronx native was born May 16, 1960 and was one of Hip Hop’s earliest MCs. He’s also one of two people who is credited for coining the phrase “Hip Hop. In 1978, he became a DJ at the Disco Fever Club and released several singles as Little Starsky, including 1979’s “Gangster Rock” and 1981’s “Dancin’ Party People.”

“Lovebug Starski was A DJ, MC and innovator,” Chuck told DX. “A pioneer who excelled before and after the recording line of ’79, the year when rap records began. He was the first double trouble threat in Hip Hop and rap music. He DJ’ed for the great MCs and MC’ed with the great DJs. Besides Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lovebug Starski was one of the few that took his legendary street records status into the recording world.” ~ Chuck D

Although he never quite got the recognition he deserved, his name is often mentioned in the same breath as fellow Hip Hop pioneers Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash. Lovebug Starski has been a fixture in Hip-Hop for his wizardry on the mic, but he is immortalize by giving a budding culture out of The Bronx the name “Hip-Hop.” He was immortalized in the Notorious Big song “Juicy.”