Lovebug Starski America’s Hip-Hop Pioneer Has Died Suddenly

Lovebug Starski, Hip Hop Pioneer has suddenly passed away in Las Vegas on Thursday from a heart attack . The Bronx native was born May 16, 1960 and was one of Hip Hop’s earliest MCs. He’s also one of two people who is credited for coining the phrase “Hip Hop. In 1978, he became a DJ at the Disco Fever Club and released several singles as Little Starsky, including 1979’s “Gangster Rock” and 1981’s “Dancin’ Party People.”
“Lovebug Starski was A DJ, MC and innovator,” Chuck told DX. “A pioneer who excelled before and after the recording line of ’79, the year when rap records began. He was the first double trouble threat in Hip Hop and rap music. He DJ’ed for the great MCs and MC’ed with the great DJs. Besides Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lovebug Starski was one of the few that took his legendary street records status into the recording world.” ~ Chuck D
Although he never quite got the recognition he deserved, his name is often mentioned in the same breath as fellow Hip Hop pioneers Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash. Lovebug Starski has been a fixture in Hip-Hop for his wizardry on the mic, but he is immortalize by giving a budding culture out of The Bronx the name “Hip-Hop.” He was immortalized in the Notorious Big song “Juicy.”
“We Lost One Of Our Greatest Pioneers Of Hip Hop… “LOVEBUG STARSKI”. He Is Also Known As One Of The People Who Came Up With The Name “HIP HOP” Aside From Another Legend “Keith Cowboy” Of “The Furious 5″… Salute To All The Pioneers and Condolences To His Family.” ~ DJ Premier
Source co-founder Jonathan Shecter gave additional details on what happened with the pioneering emcee.
Shecter said, “Some terrible news: hip-hop legend Lovebug Starski has died suddenly and unexpectedly in Las Vegas at age 60. Very sad. The man was a gifted entertainer, a warm, generous soul. He had been rocking Vegas venues and joined KRS-One on stage last week. Rest peacefully good sir.”