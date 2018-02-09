Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

PREMIERE: Nick Cannon Gives A Beautiful Tribute To Black Women With ‘Motivation’ Video

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Billboard Women In Music 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Nick Cannon created a beautiful tribute to the strength, wisdom and beauty of Black women with his latest video for his song, Motivation.

The stunning visuals feature a group of women with incredible stories to tell. Their voices and spirit shine through during the video, which Nick tells HelloBeautiful was a labor of love.

In an exclusive statement to HelloBeautiful he said:

This is a song that’s very near and dear to my heart. My 98-year-old great-grandmother is my motivation and I believe a positive role model for all women, specifically women of color. And that spawned the idea to talk to other women who are 80 and 90 years old to share their stories.

I believe that black women are treasures and that these women are true role models with knowledge and experience that should be displayed in a way so that they have an opportunity to share some of their wisdom to help motivate young women.

Check out the video here:

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading PREMIERE: Nick Cannon Gives A Beautiful Tribute To Black Women With ‘Motivation’ Video

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos