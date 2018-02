Russ Parr: Shani Davis & The U.S. Olympic Coin Flip

American Olympian and Speedskater Shani Davis took to Twitter to blast the U.S. Olympic association for using a coin flip to decide which American was going to carry the flag for the United States. Davis being one of the most decorated Olympians of all time found it surprising that they left the decision up to a coin toss. Russ Parr wasn’t to pleased by the decision either.

https://twitter.com/ShaniDavis/status/961534274586464256

