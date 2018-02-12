Entertainment
JAY-Z: Attends Travyon Martin Peace Walk

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

The sixth annual “Peace Walk & Peace Talk” by the Trayvon Martin Foundation took place in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday afternoon. One of the many attendees was Jay-Z, who has been a major supporter of Trayvon Martin’s family after his unlawful murder in 2012.

Standing on stage alongside Trayvon’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the Roc Nation mogul delivered a speech to the hundreds of people who came in support to march. In his speech, he called Martin “A beacon of light” whose name will “sit alongside the greats who lost their lives to push our culture forward — the Martin Luther Kings, the Gandhis.”

The rap mogul is the executive producer of an upcoming feature-length narrative film and a six-part television docu-series on Trayvon Martin’s life and the events surrounding his senseless murder.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Trayvon’s story is near and dear to Hov’s heart — that’s why he made it a priority to be there.
  • Jay could have easily sent a video message to show his support. Taking the time out to walk and talk with the family means a lot.
  • Through charitable efforts and his documentary work, Jay has become close to the family.
  • Jay-Z will serve as executive producer on the upcoming docu-series, Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.
Photos