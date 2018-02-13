Entertainment
OMAROSA: Warns of “Scary” Pence on Big Brother

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Former White House aide and reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newmanonce again spoke up about her one-time associates in the White House on Celebrity Big Brother. This time her target was Vice President Mike Pence.

During the episode, Omarosa warned that those hoping for Donald Trump‘s impeachment should think twice, because Pence is “scary.”

Omarosa said, “Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence. We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president, that’s all I’m saying. He’s extreme.”

This comes after Omarosa said on last week’s show she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets.

Omarosa left the White House in December. There was some debate as to whether she was fired or resigned. (Politico)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Dirt about the reality TV president and his administration is being spilled on reality TV. Somehow it all seems appropriate.
  • Omarosa just has sour grapes from being fired.
  • Maybe she’s right. Pence does seem a bit “scary.”
Don Juan Fasho

Continue reading OMAROSA: Warns of "Scary" Pence on Big Brother

Photos