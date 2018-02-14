FANTASIA BARRINO: Nephew Murdered

Fantasia Barrino is grieving the murder of her 18-year-old nephew.

Tyquan Von Ricco Washington died from multiple gunshot wounds during a dispute. The Greensboro, North Carolina Police Department charged 21-year-old David Lee White, Jr.

Tyquan had dreams of following Fantasia into showbiz. He’d just enrolled in a college music program and was recording a mixed tape. His dad admitted Tyquan had gotten into some trouble but was turning around his life.

Fantasia Instagrammed Tuesday (quote) “Auntie is so sorry baby. RIP to my oldest nephew. Please pray for his mother and my brother & his stepdad @RiccoBarrino”

Her uncle, Ricco Barrino, tweeted (quote) “Dear son, I needed to write this sooner. From the depths of my heart, your daddy loves you. I showed you tough love because I knew you were something special.” (FOX-TV 8, NC)

Fasho Thoughts:

Of all days, on this Valentine’s do not delay in telling the ones you love how much they mean to you.

Fantasia won the third season American Idol in 2004.

in 2004. She won a Grammy for “Bittersweet.”

