UPDATE: Florida High School Shooter Arrested

Photo by

National
Home > National

UPDATE: Florida High School Shooter Arrested

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Handcuffed

Source: Bill Oxford / Getty

PARKLAND, FL (RNN) – One person is in custody after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it had arrested the shooter.

The sheriff’s office also reported 14 victims. Local media reports said up to 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement and ambulances scrambled to the scene. Medical teams treated the wounded outside the school.

Shots were reported close to dismissal time, before 3 p.m. ET.

Parkland is a city of about 30,000 people, about 15 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Police are evacuating students, were seen leaving the school with their hands up.

There are still a number of students still inside, according to reports.

The FBI has also gotten involved.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a tweet that he is aware of the situation.

“I’ve spoken with Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School,” Scott said. “We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement.”

The last reported shooting at a middle or high school in the U.S. was only a few weeks ago, on Feb. 1, at the Salvador B. Castro Middle School in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.

A 12-year-old girl was arrested on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm on school grounds after a gun she’d brought to school went off, injuring four students.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Jupiterimages and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bill Oxford and Getty Images

First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos